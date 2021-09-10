Three children killed as roof caves in

Three children were killed when a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed during heavy downpour in the area of Old Kahna, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Three children were killed when a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed during heavy downpour in the area of Old Kahna, here on Friday.

A Rescue-1122 said, the roof of a house was weak as it was made of bamboo, caved in due to continuous rain.

Resultantly, three children -- Tayyab, Irum and Adil -- died.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three children due to the falling of roof in Kanha area and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.

He also sought a report from the administration.