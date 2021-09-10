UrduPoint.com

Three Children Killed As Roof Caves In

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:59 PM

Three children killed as roof caves in

Three children were killed when a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed during heavy downpour in the area of Old Kahna, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Three children were killed when a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed during heavy downpour in the area of Old Kahna, here on Friday.

A Rescue-1122 said, the roof of a house was weak as it was made of bamboo, caved in due to continuous rain.

Resultantly, three children -- Tayyab, Irum and Adil -- died.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three children due to the falling of roof in Kanha area and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.

He also sought a report from the administration.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Died From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from CCPO

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from CCPO

4 minutes ago
 Sullivan, Ryabkov Met to Discuss Biden's Desire to ..

Sullivan, Ryabkov Met to Discuss Biden's Desire to Stabilize US-Russia Relations ..

4 minutes ago
 Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to ..

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to isolate it

42 minutes ago
 Only one fairytale finish in teenager showdown at ..

Only one fairytale finish in teenager showdown at US Open final

12 minutes ago
 Self submission of annual tax returns: IRD Sets up ..

Self submission of annual tax returns: IRD Sets up Facilitation Desks in AJK

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.