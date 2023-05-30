Three children killed as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Kotri

Three children were killed when a wall collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds in SITE area of Kotri town, district Jamshoro on Tuesday afternoon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Three children were killed when a wall collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds in SITE area of Kotri town, district Jamshoro on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report, an unfortunate incident occurred in Babar Chowk of SITE area due to strong winds and rain, as a result of which 7-year-old Saima, 10-year-old Farhana and 12-year-old Muhammad Yusuf died on the spot while 5 person were also injured.

The dead bodies of the deceased children and the injured persons including Gul Muhammad and Nawaz Khan were shifted to hospital.