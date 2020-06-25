Three children killed, five injured in roof collapse

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Three children of a family were killed while their parents and three siblings injured when the roof of a house collapsed due to rain here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said the tragic incident occurred in Kot Sheer Khan Village when Muhammad Ashraf, his wife Shehnaz Bibi and their six children were present in the house when the roof caved in.

Three children, including Umar, Abu Bakar and Sadia, died instantly while Ashraf, his wife, daughters Amina, Fatima and son Ifrahim received injuries who were shifted to a local hospital.