Three Children Killed In Afghanistan By Rocket Launched From Pakistan - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:35 PM
At least three children were killed and six people were injured in the Afghan northeastern province of Kunar by a rocket launched from Pakistan, media reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial governor's spokesman, Abdul Ghani Musamim
According to Tolo news broadcaster, the rocket hit a village in Dangam district.
Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the rocket was fired by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
No other details have been provided so far.