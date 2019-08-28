Three Children Killed in Afghanistan by Rocket Launched From Pakistan - Reports

At least three children were killed and six people were injured in the Afghan northeastern province of Kunar by a rocket launched from Pakistan, media reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial governor's spokesman, Abdul Ghani Musamim

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) At least three children were killed and six people were injured in the Afghan northeastern province of Kunar by a rocket launched from media reported on Wednesday, citing the provincial governor 's spokesman, Abdul Ghani Musamim.

According to Tolo news broadcaster, the rocket hit a village in Dangam district.

Pajhwok Afghan News reported that the rocket was fired by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

No other details have been provided so far.