Three Children Killed In Explosion In DI Khan

Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:37 PM

Three children killed in explosion in DI Khan

Three children were reportedly killed in an explosion in Draban Khurd area, said police here on Wednesday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Three children were reportedly killed in an explosion in Draban Khurd area, said police here on Wednesday.

According to details, the children of Safdar son of Allah Wasaya found a hand grenade in their field and brought it to their house.

The hand grenade went off and as a result three children identified as Waheed, Iqbal and Shamreez were killed on the spot.

Police registered the case and started investigation.

