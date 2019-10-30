Three Children Killed In Explosion In DI Khan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:37 PM
Three children were reportedly killed in an explosion in Draban Khurd area, said police here on Wednesday
According to details, the children of Safdar son of Allah Wasaya found a hand grenade in their field and brought it to their house.
The hand grenade went off and as a result three children identified as Waheed, Iqbal and Shamreez were killed on the spot.
Police registered the case and started investigation.