Three children killed in Khyber road accident

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Three children were killed in a road accident that occurred near Zaha Khail Bazar an area located in Khyber district,

tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the three children near Zaha Khail Bazar area.

As a result of accident, three children including two sisters died on the spot. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the matter.