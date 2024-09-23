Three Children Killed In Khyber Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 08:50 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Three children were killed in a road accident that occurred near Zaha Khail Bazar an area located in Khyber district,
tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven car hit the three children near Zaha Khail Bazar area.
As a result of accident, three children including two sisters died on the spot. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
Police are investigating the matter.
