Three children killed in Tank toy bomb blast

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Three children were killed in a toy bomb blast incident that occurred near a village Shah Mahsood of Tank district located in Dera Ismail Khan division of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, police reported on Friday.

According to details, three children with age of 6 to 12, were playing with a toy after taking bath from a Nullah, when suddenly it blasted with a big bang.

As a result, three ill-fated boys died on the spot. The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

Further investigations are underway.