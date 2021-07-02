Three Children Killed In Tank Toy Bomb Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM
TANK, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Three children were killed in a toy bomb blast incident that occurred near a village Shah Mahsood of Tank district located in Dera Ismail Khan division of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, police reported on Friday.
According to details, three children with age of 6 to 12, were playing with a toy after taking bath from a Nullah, when suddenly it blasted with a big bang.
As a result, three ill-fated boys died on the spot. The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.
Further investigations are underway.