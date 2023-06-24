Open Menu

Three Children Killed, Parents Injured Due Gas Leakage

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Three children were killed and their parents were injured due to a gas leak explosion at Kohat road, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

The incident took place on Kohat Road, Dora Chowk, Street No. 4.

As a result of the incident, the roof of the house was collapsed.

Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency, provided medical assistance and police and locals also conducted a search operation to retrieve them from the debris.

The injured individuals have been identified as Shahzad and his wife, who were shifted to a nearby hospital.

