Three Children Lost Life, Two Injured In Uhal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 07:34 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Three children died and two others sustained injuries when roof of a mud house carved in on Friday due to torrential rain which started the other day in Uthal area of Lasbela district.

According to Levies, the bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile another tribal leader, Takri Abdullah died when roof of his house collapsed in Tehsil Wadh area of Khuzdar district the other day.

