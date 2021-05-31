Three children of a family die in wall collapse incident

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Three children including two real brothers and one sister were killed after a wall of their house collapsed in Bhanwar village of Muhabat Dero area of Kandiaro taluka on Monday.

Hospital Sources told that 3 innocent children were died when a wall of dilapidated house collapsed.

Relatives and area people rushed to the site and retrieved three children from the debris and shifted to Kandiaro hospital where doctors pronounced the children dead.

Bodies of children were handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.