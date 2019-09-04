Three children of a family killed in accident in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Three children of a family were killed while a woman was injured in an accident at Gujjar Colony Chandraye road here Wednesday.

Police said the ill-fated family was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them.

As a result, Hassan, 3, s/o Mazhar, Muqadas, 6, d/o Mazhar and Usman,14, s/o Zafar died on the spot while Nasreen Bibi, 40, wife of Mazhar, was injured and shifted to the Lahore General Hospital by Rescue 1122.

After the incident, the driver fled away. Further investigation is underway.