UrduPoint.com

Three Children Of Family Burnt To Death

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Three children of family burnt to death

Three children were killed while five others suffered burns when a fire broke out in a house in Gulistan Colony,Chungi Amar Sadhu here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Three children were killed while five others suffered burns when a fire broke out in a house in Gulistan Colony,Chungi Amar Sadhu here on Friday.

Police said that eight members of a family including Maratab Ali,his wife Farzana and six children,were present in the house when the fire erupted. Consequently,three children were killed on the spot,while five others wounded.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The deceased children were identified as Laraib (8-year), Zahra (6-year) and Ali Abbas (3-year).

The injured-- Muratab,Farzana,Ali Raza (15-year), Ali Hassan(11-year) and Ali Hamza (15-year) were shifted to Jinnah hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the incident and sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and directed provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

The Punjab Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Chief Minister Punjab Wife San Gulistan Family From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Women University Swabi start online educational ac ..

Women University Swabi start online educational activities

15 seconds ago
 French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

17 seconds ago
 JKNF pays homage to Gawkadal martyrs, urges world ..

JKNF pays homage to Gawkadal martyrs, urges world to hold India accountable for ..

18 seconds ago
 FIA arrests MEPCO lineman for taking bribe

FIA arrests MEPCO lineman for taking bribe

21 seconds ago
 Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new pres ..

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

6 minutes ago
 A Sneak-Peek into vivo’s Next Y Series Smartphon ..

A Sneak-Peek into vivo’s Next Y Series Smartphone — vivo Y15s

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.