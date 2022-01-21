Three children of family burnt to death

Three children were killed while five others suffered burns when a fire broke out in a house in Gulistan Colony,Chungi Amar Sadhu here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Three children were killed while five others suffered burns when a fire broke out in a house in Gulistan Colony,Chungi Amar Sadhu here on Friday.

Police said that eight members of a family including Maratab Ali,his wife Farzana and six children,were present in the house when the fire erupted. Consequently,three children were killed on the spot,while five others wounded.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The deceased children were identified as Laraib (8-year), Zahra (6-year) and Ali Abbas (3-year).

The injured-- Muratab,Farzana,Ali Raza (15-year), Ali Hassan(11-year) and Ali Hamza (15-year) were shifted to Jinnah hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the incident and sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and directed provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

The Punjab Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.