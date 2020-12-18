Three children suffer burns in Faisalabad

Three children received burn injuries when their quilt caught fire in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Three children received burn injuries when their quilt caught fire in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that 10-year-old Abdul Rehman son of Abrar along with his 9-year-old sister Ayesha and brother Abdul Raheem (2.

5 years) were sleeping in their house situated in Mohallah Usman-e-Ghani when their quilt caught fire from an electric heater running near their bed.

As a result, all the three children received multiple burn injuries and were rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122. The doctors are trying to save their lives as they were also affected badly due to excessive smoke and suffocation in the room.