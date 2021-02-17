Three children suffered burn injuries in acid throwing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Three siblings suffered burn injuries when an unidentified man threw acid on them near here Wednesday.

According to police, Amina (17), Khadija (14) and Yousaf (12) were passing through a Draman Wali Street in Karkhana Bazaar when an unknown man threw acid on them and fled the scene. All the three siblings sustained burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital. Police was investigating.

In another incident, Madina Town police have arrested a man for allegedly torturing a house maid child in Eden Garden executive block.

The 11-year-old Safdar, a resident of Mouza Aziz near Tahirabad, Lahore road, Chiniot was house maid against the salary of Rs 6,000 per month in the house of Kashif Sheikh in Eden Garden.

During medical checkup at DHQ hospital, doctors found numbers of old and new marks of torture on the body of the victim.

According to medical report, the child was beaten with plastic pipes, electric wire etc.

On the report of Child Bureau, the police have registered a case against the accused.