Three Chinese among four died in Karachi blast

The latest reports say the blast took place near Chinese language centre in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) At least four people died owing to blast inside a vehicle near Commerce Department of Karachi University on Tuesday.

The latest reports suggest that the victims included three Chinese and a driver.

The blast took place at 1:52pm in a van near the Confucius Institute — a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University.

After the blast, rescue and security agencies rushed to the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.

The security in charge of the university, however, said that the blast occurred in a vehicle what entered university from outside.

According to an eyewitness quoted by a local private tv, a vehicle collided with van of teachers which caused the blast. Police officials said that number of the car which came from outside is being traced.