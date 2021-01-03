UrduPoint.com
Three Cities Of Punjab Put Under Smart Lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in several areas of three cities in the province on Sunday to control coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, the smart lockdown is being imposed in areas from where excessive corona cases have been reported.

The smart lockdown has been imposed in eight areas of Lahore and one each area of Gujranwala and Multan.

In the provincial capital, some streets of Lahore Press Club Society, Jinnah Park Harbunspura, Gulberg, Nashtar Town, Pakistan Foundation Society, DHA Rahbar, Lake City and Singhpura have been put under lockdown.

In Gujranwala, a streets of Rahwali Cantt has been sealed while one area of Ashraf Colony in Multan has been put under the lockdown.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in the areas.

In any urgent need, only one person of the family can use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, medi laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round-the-clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from7am to 7p m. Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps could be opened from 9am to 7pm, the spokesperson said.

