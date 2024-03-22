Open Menu

Three City Arteries Declared Model Roads

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Traffic police has declared three arteries of the city as model roads for educating citizens and action against violators simultaneously.

A spokesperson for Traffic Police informed on Friday that the roads included Qaswar Gardezi Road from KFC Chowk Kalma Chowk popularly known as Pul Moj Darya, Humayun Road from Chungi No. 9 to Afshar Chowk and Bosan Road from Chungi No 9 to Chongi No 6.

With the help of traffic education unit and field staff, awareness of lane line discipline is being provided to the citizens on model roads he said, and added that action is also being taken against the drivers who violate the lane line. Road users are being told that drivers of motorcycles, rickshaws and other slow moving vehicles should use left lane on the road and shouod not change the lane unnecessarily, the spokesperson mauntained.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)Multan, Jalil Imran Ghalzai also issued instructions to all sector in-charges to speed up the crackdown against young and unlicensed drivers and to improve their patrolling officers who are on duty in the model sector and not to see anything on the model road, he stated.

He will also make a surprise visit to take action himself and the CTO has requested the drivers to prove that they are responsible citizens by following the lane line discipline, the spokesperson concluded.

