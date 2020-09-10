Three civilians injured in Indian firing in Bedori sector of Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) At least three people injured after Indian army troops restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Bedori sector of Kashmir along the restive Line of Control (LoC) early Thursday morning.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted the civilian population.

“At least three people were injured as a result of Indian army troops firing in Bedori sector of Kashmir along the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday,” said the ISPR.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army troops gave befitting response to Indian army and silenced their guns.

On Sept 9, Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when Indian forces opened fire in the same Bedori sector from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The army media wing said that enemy faced heavy loss in terms of men and material.

“Havaldar Liaqat, 39, the resident of District Chakwal, embraced Shahadat during exchange of intense fires,” the ISPR added.