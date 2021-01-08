Three clinics of quacks sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The district health authority sealed three clinics of quacks and issued warning to another on Friday.

A team headed by DO health Dr Atta ul Monam visited different areas and sealed Abu Bakar clinic in Noorpur, Irfan Medical Store in 115-JB and Ameena Maternity Home.

The team issued ticket to a medical store for providing treatment to patients in Noorpur besidesissuing a warning to a quack clinic in Ghaziabad.