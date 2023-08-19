Three clinics sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Care taker Punjab government and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sargodha Dr.Asad Aslam, health teams launched a comprehensive crackdown against illegal practitioners across the District, here on Saturday.

The teams raided at Muhammad Altaf clinic, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Medical store, Muhammad Akram Mian clinic and sealed all on violations.

The teams also sent their Challan to Punjab Health care commission for further action.