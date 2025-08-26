Three Clinics Sealed In Anti-quackery Campaign
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 01:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair with Deputy District Health Officer Dr Usman Naeem
inspected several clinics during an anti-quackery campaign.
According to an official spokesperson, five clinics were checked, including Kifayat Clinic Chak Sada,
Hashmi Dental Clinic Chak Sada, Roohan Dawa Khana, Saleem Medical Hall, and Yousaf Hadi Jor.
Two clinics were run by registered practitioners, while three were found operating illegally.
The team sealed Hashmi Dental Clinic, Yousaf Hadi Jor, and Kifayat Clinic while
samples were sent to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three clinics sealed in anti-quackery campaign34 seconds ago
-
Abid Lashari to attend SANA Convention in USA21 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs Regional Coordination Committee meeting21 minutes ago
-
High level flood warning issue for Sutlej River : Rescue 112221 minutes ago
-
Early cancer diagnosis can save lives: Dr Asghar31 minutes ago
-
UoS’s communication,media studies students complete internship with ISPR40 minutes ago
-
DPO inaugurates block in honor of martyred official41 minutes ago
-
AC takes action against illegal mining1 hour ago
-
Two killed, five injured in road accident near Attock2 hours ago
-
Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA2 hours ago
-
29th death anniversary of Khalida Riyasat being observed2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army establishes medical camps, distributes ration in flood-hit Balakot2 hours ago