Three clinics sealed in anti-quackery campaign

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair with Deputy District Health Officer Dr Usman Naeem

inspected several clinics during an anti-quackery campaign.

According to an official spokesperson, five clinics were checked, including Kifayat Clinic Chak Sada,

Hashmi Dental Clinic Chak Sada, Roohan Dawa Khana, Saleem Medical Hall, and Yousaf Hadi Jor.

Two clinics were run by registered practitioners, while three were found operating illegally.

The team sealed Hashmi Dental Clinic, Yousaf Hadi Jor, and Kifayat Clinic while

samples were sent to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.