Three coal miners die of gas suffocation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Three miners died of gas suffocation in a coal mine in the Saragurgai area, a suburb of the provincial capital,Civil Hospital spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The ill-fated labourers were busy digging coal when poisonous gas accumulated in the mine which left them unconscious.

They were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment but could not survive, rescue team told media.

The deceased were identified as Mirza Khan, Abdullah and Naseebullah. It was second mishap during last forty days as five labourers died in February last. Local administration had initiated probe into the incident.