Three Coal Miners Killed In Thatta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:38 PM
At least three miners were killed while three others went missing after a coalmine collapsed in Thatta, Sindh on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three miners were killed while three others went missing after a coalmine collapsed in Thatta, Sindh on Thursday.
An initial investigation has revealed that six miners were working in a coalmine near Jhampir, when it collapsed.
A senior local police official has confirmed the incident and said they were further investigating, a private news channel reported.
The rescue teams managed to retrieve bodies of three laborers, while the other three are still missing.
The search for the missing laborers is also underway.