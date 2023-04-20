UrduPoint.com

Three Commercial Vehicles Impounded For Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Three commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration on Thursday impounded three commercial vehicles and challaned various others for overcharging during a special crackdown launched in the district to discourage overcharging on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district Regional Transport Authority (RTA) launched a crackdown against transporters charging extra fares from citizens and commercial vehicles involved in other violations.

The RTA team impounded three commercial vehicles and challaned 15 others for overcharging. The team also cancelled route permits of two vehicles on overloading while a sum of Rs 175,000 was imposed as a fine on various vehicles over different violations during the crackdown.

The DC directed RTA and city traffic police to continue crackdown during the Eid holidays and ensure strict action against violators. He asked relevant officers to mention the complaint number on the fare lists which were displayed at all bus and wagon stands.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Fine Vehicles RTA Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

4 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

12 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.