Three commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration on Thursday impounded three commercial vehicles and challaned various others for overcharging during a special crackdown launched in the district to discourage overcharging on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district Regional Transport Authority (RTA) launched a crackdown against transporters charging extra fares from citizens and commercial vehicles involved in other violations.

The RTA team impounded three commercial vehicles and challaned 15 others for overcharging. The team also cancelled route permits of two vehicles on overloading while a sum of Rs 175,000 was imposed as a fine on various vehicles over different violations during the crackdown.

The DC directed RTA and city traffic police to continue crackdown during the Eid holidays and ensure strict action against violators. He asked relevant officers to mention the complaint number on the fare lists which were displayed at all bus and wagon stands.