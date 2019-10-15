Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

Three persons including 2 women committed suicide in separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Atiyya (25) wife of Zain, resident of Ahmad Town swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her family members. She was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

In another incident, Shehnaz Bibi (21) wife of Adnan,resident of Chak No.287-JB also swallowed poisonous over domestic dispute and expired in the hospital.

In yet another incident, 16-year-old Danish son of islam, resident of Chak No.181-RB swallowed poisonous pills after his family elders scolded him over a domestic dispute.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he died.