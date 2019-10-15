UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Commit Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

Three persons including 2 women committed suicide in separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) Three persons including 2 women committed suicide in separate incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Atiyya (25) wife of Zain, resident of Ahmad Town swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her family members. She was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

In another incident, Shehnaz Bibi (21) wife of Adnan,resident of Chak No.287-JB also swallowed poisonous over domestic dispute and expired in the hospital.

In yet another incident, 16-year-old Danish son of islam, resident of Chak No.181-RB swallowed poisonous pills after his family elders scolded him over a domestic dispute.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital where he died.

Related Topics

Died Suicide Wife Women Family

Recent Stories

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

18 seconds ago

Salahuddin’s father forgives RYK’s police

11 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taking effective m ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price dips Rs100, traded at Rs87,000 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

IIUI President calls for an end to miseries in Occ ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Allow Real Clash Between Syria, Tu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.