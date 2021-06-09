UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Commit Suicides In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Three commit suicides in faisalabad

Three people, including two girls, committed suicides over domestic disputes on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Three people, including two girls, committed suicides over domestic disputes on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Fazilat Bibi of Chak No 435-GB took her own life over a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, Saima wife of Ali Akbar and Ali Haidar of Chak No 281-GB swallowed poisonover domestic issues. They were shifted to a hospital where they died.

More Stories From Pakistan

