Three commits suicide in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Three persons including a married woman committed suicide over domestic issues here Thursday.

According to police, an infuriated youth identified as Yousaf r/o chak No 211-RB Majawaran, after quarreling with family members, shoot him in Khurrianwala police limits.

Police handed over the body after legal formalities.

In a second incident, a married woman identified as Nasim Bibi of chak No 39-GB after quarreling with her husband took poisonous pills and ended her life.

In another mishap, Bilal of chak No 26-JB in Nishatabad police precinct intake poison and died in Allied hospital.