Three Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:20 PM
Three persons including a married woman committed suicide over domestic issues here Thursday
According to police, an infuriated youth identified as Yousaf r/o chak No 211-RB Majawaran, after quarreling with family members, shoot him in Khurrianwala police limits.
Police handed over the body after legal formalities.
In a second incident, a married woman identified as Nasim Bibi of chak No 39-GB after quarreling with her husband took poisonous pills and ended her life.
In another mishap, Bilal of chak No 26-JB in Nishatabad police precinct intake poison and died in Allied hospital.