UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To Rear Admiral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Three Commodores of Pakistan Navy promoted to Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Navy on Thursday has promoted Commodore Javed Iqbal, Commodore Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Commodore Salman Ilyas to the rank of Rear Admiral.

All three newly promoted Rear Admirals are recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and are graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad and had illustrious service career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal got commission in Weapon Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He holds Master's degree in (Communication & Electrical Systems) from United Kingdom.

His Command appointments include Commanding Officer NPEC and Commander Technical Support (Coastal) Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara. His major Staff appointments include Pakistan Navy Technical Liaison Officer at France, Senior Staff Officer (Submarine) to Commander Logistics, Director Submarine Maintenance, at Naval Headquarters and Deputy Chief Manager Technical, Maritime Technological Complex.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Sohail Arshad got commission in Weapon Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989.

His Command appointments include Deputy Managing Director Submarine and General Manager Submarine Projects, Pakistan Navy Dockyard. His major Staff appointments include Staff Officer (Electrical) COMSUBS, Staff Officer (Submarine) to Commander Logistics Headquarters and Member Technical AGOSTA 90-B Submarine, France and DG Submarine Projects. He also performed duties as Directing Staff at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas got commission in Construction Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. He holds Master's degree in (Naval Architecture) from United Kingdom. His Command appointments include Commandant PNS KARSAZ and General Manager (Technical) Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. His major Staff appointments include Assistant Manager (Structure & Quality Assurance) Saudi Arabia, Manager Piping at Pakistan Navy Dockyard and Manager (Design & Shipbuilding) KS&EW, Karachi. Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas has served as Director Naval Construction at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy France United Kingdom Saudi Arabia From Weapon

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

26 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

26 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

41 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.