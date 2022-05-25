Three commuters killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Three commuters were killed in a road accident occurred here on Wednesday near Spina Morh at Indus Highway, the official of Rescue1122 said on Wednesday.

According to details, a brick-truckload head-on collision with a passenger van and a car coming from the opposite direction killed four commuters on the spot.

The officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities.

The Names of the deceased were not identified yet, while rescue operation was underway till the filling of this report.