Three constables suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Three constables of City police Jarranwala involved in extortion money from citizens were suspended and a case was registered against them.

According to the FIR, constables Sarfraz, Ahmed and Mumtaz had extorted Rs 90,000 from Badshah by threatening him.

The cops also had complaints of extortion from other people through different tactics.

During the investigation, they failed to satisfy the investigation officer. To which, theywere suspended from service and a case was registered against them.