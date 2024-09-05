Three Constables Suspended Over Negligence
September 05, 2024
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer ,Syed Ali,on Thursday suspended three constables on the charge of torturing a citizen here.
Police said that a driver of mazda van submitted an application in which it was stated that police line constables --Asadullah, Sikandar and Sheraz subjected him to torture for not stopping over their signal.
The DPO took serious action by issuing their suspension orders and directed to conduct an inquiry.Further action would be taken on inquiry report,said police.
Meanwhile, two line superintendents of MEPCO Muzaffargarh--Nafis-ur-Rehman of Shahar Sultan, and Ahsan Iqbal of Rohilan Wali grid station were suspended over negligence on duty.
