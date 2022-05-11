UrduPoint.com

Three Contractors Held For Over Charging Parking Fee

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :District administration has arrested three contractors of parking stands for charging extra fee from citizens during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood visited different parking stands of the city and checked the fee being charged from the citizens.

The officer arrested three contractors of Dost Medical Complex and Khan Medical Centre parking stands over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC city said that cases have been registered against the violators. He said that special monitoring of parking stands was being made by the district administration and strict legal action was being taken against the contractors.

He urged citizens to get their complaints registered with district administration against extra parking fee.

