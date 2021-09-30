UrduPoint.com

Three Convicted For Committing Robbey In Aleema Khan's House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Judicial Magistrate Cantt Rehman Elahi on Wednesday handed down seven years jail term with a fine of Rs 45,000 to three accused involved in committing robbery in the house of Aleema Khan.

According to the prosecution, the convicts- Fahad, Kazim, and Mahmood had looted cheques worth Rs 3 million, gold ornaments and a pistol from the house of Aleema Khan at gun point.

Race Course police registered a case in 2020.

Later, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested the accused and recovered the looted valuables from their possession.

