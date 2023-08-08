Three convicted of drug trafficking

The Model and Trial Court Mirpurkhas on Tuesday convicted three persons including two women for possession of hashish, opium, ice and an illegal pistol here on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Model and Trial Court Mirpurkhas on Tuesday convicted three persons including two women for possession of hashish, opium, ice and an illegal pistol here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Begum alias Babli was sentenced to 22 years in prison and fined 15,000 while Nazia was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison and fined 65,000.

A case was filed against the two women last year at the Women's Police Station.

The Model Trial Court also sentenced Shahnawaz unnar to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the charge of possessing illegal weapons.