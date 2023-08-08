Open Menu

Three Convicted Of Drug Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Three convicted of drug trafficking

The Model and Trial Court Mirpurkhas on Tuesday convicted three persons including two women for possession of hashish, opium, ice and an illegal pistol here on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Model and Trial Court Mirpurkhas on Tuesday convicted three persons including two women for possession of hashish, opium, ice and an illegal pistol here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Begum alias Babli was sentenced to 22 years in prison and fined 15,000 while Nazia was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison and fined 65,000.

A case was filed against the two women last year at the Women's Police Station.

The Model Trial Court also sentenced Shahnawaz unnar to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the charge of possessing illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fine Women Court

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to digitali ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to digitalize its legal branch for proper ..

2 minutes ago
 PM's coordinator reviews Lahore's cleanliness situ ..

PM's coordinator reviews Lahore's cleanliness situation

2 minutes ago
 PM breaks ground for Rawalpindi Ring Road, widenin ..

PM breaks ground for Rawalpindi Ring Road, widening of Islamabad Expressway

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

18 minutes ago
 Woman poisoned to death

Woman poisoned to death

18 minutes ago
 Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NT ..

Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NTC

10 minutes ago
Seminary student tortured to death

Seminary student tortured to death

16 minutes ago
 KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of K ..

KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of KU Medical College

10 minutes ago
 Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

16 minutes ago
 PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 10 ..

PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 100,000 tube-wells solarisation

16 minutes ago
 World University Games end with breathtaking closi ..

World University Games end with breathtaking closing ceremony

16 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of ..

DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of mines

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan