Three cops among 5 held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested five persons, including three police constables, on the charge of drugs trafficking.

According to Spokesperson Khurram Shehzad, the district police seized 25kg hashish and arrested Mubashir Hussain, Naveed, Akmal, Umer Farooq and Kashif from different areas of Sialkot district.