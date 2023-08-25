Open Menu

Three Cops Arrested Over Eve-teasing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

Three police officials were arrested on charge of eve-teasing in the area of City Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Three police officials were arrested on charge of eve-teasing in the area of City Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman Naveed Ahmad said here on Friday that three police officials intercepted a motorcycle-riding couple, Abdullah and Nimra, during patrolling and reportedly groped the girl in addition to harassing her sexually.

Nimra was a dentist by profession and she complained the incident to area police which started investigation after registering a case vide FIR No.

857/23.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal took serious notice of the eve-teasing incident and directed the SP Sadar Shamas-ul-Haq to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, SP Sadar arrested the three accused namely Shujaat Baloch, Rana Sohaib and Asim and locked them behind bars. Out of them two officials were in police uniform while the third one was in plain clothes. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

