Three cops booked over escape of arrested dacoit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Three police officials were booked on charge of their negligence and escape of arrested dacoit from their custody.

Police said here on Tuesday that SHO Ghazanfar Javaid,FIEDMC police station had arrested three persons including Suleman r/o chak 159-RB, Abrar Masih r/o chak 48-RB from a house in Chak No.159-RB on charge of their involvement in a dacoity case.

The SHO handed over these accused to head constable Tariq Ejaz, constable Faiz Rasool and constable (driver) Faryad Hussain who were carrying them to police station but on the way the arrested accused managed to escape from the police van.

Therefore, FIEDMC police on complaint of SHO Ghazafar Javaid registered a case against three officials on charge of their negligence and escape of arrested accused.

Further investigation was under way.