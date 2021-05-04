UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Cops Booked Over Escape Of Arrested Dacoit

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Three cops booked over escape of arrested dacoit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Three police officials were booked on charge of their negligence and escape of arrested dacoit from their custody.

Police said here on Tuesday that SHO Ghazanfar Javaid,FIEDMC police station had arrested three persons including Suleman r/o chak 159-RB, Abrar Masih r/o chak 48-RB from a house in Chak No.159-RB on charge of their involvement in a dacoity case.

The SHO handed over these accused to head constable Tariq Ejaz, constable Faiz Rasool and constable (driver) Faryad Hussain who were carrying them to police station but on the way the arrested accused managed to escape from the police van.

Therefore, FIEDMC police on complaint of SHO Ghazafar Javaid registered a case against three officials on charge of their negligence and escape of arrested accused.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Van From

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

7 minutes ago

Philippine president gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vac ..

1 second ago

Petroleum Division ensures transparency in awardin ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam sees 17.5 pct more new enterprises in firs ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Anti-Monopoly Agency Approves Telecom Ope ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.