Three cops dismissed from service, four issued charge sheet

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Monday dismissed three police officers from service including two Sub-Inspectors and an Assistant Sub-Inspector while charge sheet was also issued to four other Sub-Inspectors on different charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Monday dismissed three police officers from service including two Sub-Inspectors and an Assistant Sub-Inspector while charge sheet was also issued to four other Sub-Inspectors on different charges.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas had warned the cops of strict action particularly on charges of corruption, misuse of authority and torture.

The police officers, dismissed by CPO from service included Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Rizwan Haider and Ziarat Hussain and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hasnain Haider, he said.

He informed that a citizen in a 'Khuli Kutchery' lodged complaint that SI Rizwan Haider kept him in illegal detention and took Rs 300,000 bribe from him.

Taking action, the CPO ordered inquiry against the accused, he said adding that during injury the three police officers were found guilty and a strict departmental action was recommended against them by the inquiry officer.

In the light of inquiry report, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas dismissed the three police officers from service.

Another citizen also lodged a complaint against SI Nauman Fida for detaining him illegally in Police Station (PS) Rawat, he said and informed that the CPO ordered ASP Saddar Circle Saud Khan to hold inquiry into the allegations.

Similarly, another complainant told CPO in a 'Khuli Kutchery' that SI Arslan Azhar had sold out a tempered car while SI Rizwan Aslam raided his house and kept him in illegal detention in 'Girja Chowky' besides recovering car.

The CPO had issued charge sheets against the police officers and asked ASP Saddar Cricle to probe the matter.

He also took action on a complaint of selling non-custom paid vehicle against SI Usman Abbas and ordered SP Potohar to hold inquiry against the accused.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas advised the citizens to conduct verification before purchasing a vehicle or property no matter the seller is a police officer.

He also asked the citizens to submit applications in 'Khuli Kutcheries in case complaints against police officials or use UAN 051-111276797 or whatsapp number 03000716555 to lodge complaints. Action in accordance with the law would be taken against accused police officials without any discrimination, he added.