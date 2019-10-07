UrduPoint.com
Three Cops Dismissed In Sargodha

Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has dismissed three police officials including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on the charge of corruption and misuse of power.

Police said on Monday that during the hearing at Attendant Room, DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera sacked ASI Manzar Abbas and two constables- Farhan Nazar and Driver Irfan.

The DPO also demoted SI Muhammad Iqbal to the rank of ASI after charges of corruption against him proved true.

DPO Hassan Mushatq Sukhera said that drive against corruption would continue in the police department.

