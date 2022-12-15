Three cops face action on corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DPO Amad Nawaz Shah on Thursday suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and sent two traffic police officials to police lines after a video viral surfaced on the internet showing them taking bribe from people at Khangarh bypass in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :DPO Amad Nawaz Shah on Thursday suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and sent two traffic police officials to police lines after a video viral surfaced on the internet showing them taking bribe from people at Khangarh bypass in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city.

Taking notice of the video, DPO ordered an inquiry against traffic police ASI Majeed and constable Zawar Shah and sent them to police lines. Further action would be taken in light of the inquiry report, official sources said.

In another case, the district police chief suspended a sub-inspector Javed on allegations of corruption. DSP Sadar circle would conduct an inquiry for further action, a police spokesman said. DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah said that process of accountability was being strengthened so that complainants get speedy justice without extending any monetary benefits to the police.