Open Menu

Three Cops Injured In Firing Attack By Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Three cops injured in firing attack by criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Three police constables were injured after criminals opened fire at a police vehicle at Basti Dangra in the Bhong area of district Rahim Yar Khan prompting Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan and RPO Rai Babar Saeed to rush to Sheikh Zayed Hospital to enquire about their condition on Monday morning.

According to a police spokesman, ASP Shahzeb Chachar and SHO Bhong leading a police party had rushed to the spot soon after the attack occurred on July 9-10 midnight and DPO Rizwan Omar Gondal visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital late Sunday night.

Criminals were hiding and opened fire as soon as the police vehicle emerged on the road in Basti Dangra leaving constables Altaf, Adeel and Latif injured.

Adeel suffered serious injuries and was under treatment, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Additional IGP and RPO Bahawalpur visited the Katcha area and ordered police to expand their intelligence-based operations to arrest criminals.

DPO ordered to seal the area and formed teams to arrest the criminals involved in the attack.

Additional IGP, RPO and DPO hailed police Jawans for their bravery and ordered them to continue operations against criminals.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Punjab Road Vehicle Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur July Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

29 minutes ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

51 minutes ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

51 minutes ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

59 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

59 minutes ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

52 minutes ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

52 minutes ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

52 minutes ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

52 minutes ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

52 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

52 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan