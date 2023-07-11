Three cops injured in firing attack by criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Three police constables were injured after criminals opened fire at a police vehicle at Basti Dangra in the Bhong area of district Rahim Yar Khan prompting Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan and RPO Rai Babar Saeed to rush to Sheikh Zayed Hospital to enquire about their condition on Monday morning.

According to a police spokesman, ASP Shahzeb Chachar and SHO Bhong leading a police party had rushed to the spot soon after the attack occurred on July 9-10 midnight and DPO Rizwan Omar Gondal visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital late Sunday night.

Criminals were hiding and opened fire as soon as the police vehicle emerged on the road in Basti Dangra leaving constables Altaf, Adeel and Latif injured.

Adeel suffered serious injuries and was under treatment, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Additional IGP and RPO Bahawalpur visited the Katcha area and ordered police to expand their intelligence-based operations to arrest criminals.

DPO ordered to seal the area and formed teams to arrest the criminals involved in the attack.

Additional IGP, RPO and DPO hailed police Jawans for their bravery and ordered them to continue operations against criminals.