UrduPoint.com

Three Cops Injured In Hand Grenade Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Three cops injured in hand grenade attack

Three policemen including a sub inspector sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack on their mobile van on Tuesday evening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Three policemen including a sub inspector sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack on their mobile van on Tuesday evening.

Police said that unknown miscreants threw hand grenade on the mobile van of Badabar police station, injuring sub inspector Faridullah and two constables.

The victims were rushed to lady reading hospital Peshawar.

Police cordoned off the area and started investigation.

