Three Cops Injured In Kohat Hand Grenade Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 10:42 PM

At least three policemen were injured in a hand grenade blast that occurred near Bilitang police station of Kohat district, according to police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :At least three policemen were injured in a hand grenade blast that occurred near Bilitang police station of Kohat district, according to police.

As per details, unidentified outlaws attacked on a police station with a hand grenade device.

As a result, three personnel working in the police station received serious injuries. The injured were taken to 'District Hospital' for medical treatment.

No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

