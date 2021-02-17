UrduPoint.com
Three Cops Injured In Police Van-truck Collision In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Three cops injured in police van-truck collision in sargodha

Three policemen suffered injuries in van-truck collision in Khushab police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Three policemen suffered injuries in van-truck collision in Khushab police limits.

Police sources said on Wednesday that the police van was going towards Shahpur Jail when a speeding truck collided with the vehicle near Namowali.

Consequently, van driver Muhammad Ali, Constable Sikandar Hayyat and constable Neematullah sustained minor injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to DHQ hospital Khushab.

Police registered a case against the truck driver and started investigation.

