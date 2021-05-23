UrduPoint.com
Three Cops Killed, Six Injured In Shikarpur Firing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Three cops killed, six injured in Shikarpur firing

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :At least three policemen were killed and six others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place between the robbers and police in Kachy area of Shikarpur, Sindh,police reported on Sunday.

According to details, on a tip off, a police team conducted search operation in Garhi Taigu area of Shikarpur when criminals fired a rocket launcher at police vehicle. As a result, three police personnel died on the spot, while six others sustained bullet injuries. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report. However, an additional force has been sent to apprehend the culprits behind this heavy firing.

More Stories From Pakistan

