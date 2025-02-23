Three cops reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Three police officials were reshuffled and posted in various police stations of the district.

According to police sources, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Tauqir performing his duties at

PS Dhor Kot has been transferred and posted as Station House Officer, PS Yazman (Sadr)

with immediate effect.

Sub-Inspector Irfan Liaquat performing his duties at PS Hasilpur (City) has been

transferred and posted as Station House Officer, PS Dhor Kot with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Aamir Lal has been directed to report to Police Lines.