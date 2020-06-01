Three cops suspended

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry suspended three police officials on the charge of abusing powers and torturing a cart owner illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry suspended three police officials on the charge of abusing powers and torturing a cart owner illegally.

According to police, head constable Nazar Hussain along with constables- Zafar and Amir of Makkoana police post had reportedly tortured a cart owner Abid by abusing powers.

On a complaint, the CPO immediately suspended the police officials and directed ASP Jaranwala to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.