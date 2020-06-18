Three cops suspended: DPO

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas suspended three police officials of Police Station Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on charges of bribe taking from complainants on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas suspended three police officials of Police Station Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on charges of bribe taking from complainants on Thursday.

Suspended officials including ASI Nazeer Ahmad, Moharer Muhammad Hanif and Driver Hameed Gul were ordered forthwith to leave the charge until further order. Further investigation was started against them.