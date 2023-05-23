UrduPoint.com

Three Cops Suspended For Patronizing Illegal Filling Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Three cops of Jand police were suspended and directed to report to district police lines for their alleged involvement in patronage of an illegal filling station established by a spare parts dealer.

According to the press release issued by the District Police Office Attock on Tuesday, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Karim Nawaz and Ali Aksar and Head Constable Khuda Dad were allegedly found guilty of patronizing the illegal filling station during a departmental inquiry, who were subsequently suspended and directed them to report to the District Police Lines.

