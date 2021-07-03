Three cops suspended for taking money from boy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Sajid Kiani on Saturday suspended three cops for taking Rs 10,000 from a boy in Valencia Town, Sattu Katla, here.

The policemen, including Muhammad Rafiq, Khurram Manzoor and Haris, were checking people when they stopped a boy on a motorcycle and demanded rupees besides threatening him.

After an initial inquiry report of the SP Sadar on a complaint of the boy's family, the DIG Operationssuspended the officials and issued show-cause notices to them.